WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | minnesota | fraud | cover-up | democrats | leadership

Trump Ramps Up Attacks on Minnesota Democrats Over Fraud Claims

By    |   Sunday, 25 January 2026 04:43 PM EST

President Donald Trump continued his criticism of Minnesota's Democratic Party leadership in a post on Truth Social on Sunday.

"Minnesota is a Criminal COVER UP of the massive Financial Fraud that has gone on!" the president stated in the post.

This follows Trump's claims on Saturday that more than $100 billion may have been stolen from Minnesota over the years.

He also accused "corrupt politicians and fraudsters" of what he called massive theft and fraud and warned that Democrat-led states such as California would be "worse."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said earlier this month that his department is taking a closer look at financial transactions between Minnesota residents and businesses and Somalia as the federal government ramps up its immigration crackdown in the state.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
President Donald Trump continued his criticism of Minnesota's Democratic Party leadership in a post on Truth Social on Sunday.
donald trump, minnesota, fraud, cover-up, democrats, leadership
124
2026-43-25
Sunday, 25 January 2026 04:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved