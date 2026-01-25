Trump Ramps Up Attacks on Minnesota Democrats Over Fraud Claims

President Donald Trump continued his criticism of Minnesota's Democratic Party leadership in a post on Truth Social on Sunday.

"Minnesota is a Criminal COVER UP of the massive Financial Fraud that has gone on!" the president stated in the post.

This follows Trump's claims on Saturday that more than $100 billion may have been stolen from Minnesota over the years.

He also accused "corrupt politicians and fraudsters" of what he called massive theft and fraud and warned that Democrat-led states such as California would be "worse."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said earlier this month that his department is taking a closer look at financial transactions between Minnesota residents and businesses and Somalia as the federal government ramps up its immigration crackdown in the state.