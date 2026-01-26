Trump: Call With Walz 'Very Good,' Seem to Be on 'Similar Wavelength'

President Donald Trump says his phone call with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz was "very good" and that the two "seemed to be on a similar wavelength."

"Governor Tim Walz called me with the request to work together with respect to Minnesota," Trump said in a Truth Social post Monday.

"It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength. I told Governor Walz that I would have Tom Homan call him, and that what we are looking for are any and all Criminals that they have in their possession."

Trump added that the governor understood what was required.

"The Governor, very respectfully, understood that, and I will be speaking to him in the near future. He was happy that Tom Homan was going to Minnesota, and so am I! We have had such tremendous SUCCESS in Washington, D.C., Memphis, Tennessee, and New Orleans, Louisiana, and virtually every other place that we have 'touched' and, even in Minnesota, Crime is way down, but both Governor Walz and I want to make it better!" he added.

In public comments following a shooting in Minnesota involving federal agents, Walz has called on Trump to pull them from the state.

"What's the plan, Donald Trump? What is the plan?" Walz said during a Sunday press conference. "What do we need to do to get these federal agents out of our state? If fear, violence and chaos is what you wanted from us, then you clearly underestimated the people of this state and nation.

"We are tired, but we're resolved. We're peaceful, but we'll never forget.

"We're angry, but we won't give up hope. And above all else, we are clearly unified."

Thirty-seven-year-old Alex Pretti was killed by federal agents Saturday in Minneapolis, the third shooting this month amid Operation Metro Surge and the second involving federal immigration forces.

State and federal officials have provided conflicting accounts of the moments prior to Pretti's death, and protests have continued following the incident.

An earlier fatal shooting involved ICE agent Jonathan Ross in the case of Renee Good on Jan. 7, an incident that intensified scrutiny of federal enforcement tactics and officer interactions with the community.

Trump has signaled a willingness to eventually withdraw ICE officials from the Minneapolis area, telling The Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Sunday, "At some point we will leave. We've done; they've done a phenomenal job."

Trump also said his administration is "reviewing everything" about the fatal shooting of Pretti and "will come out with a determination."