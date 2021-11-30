×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: 2020 Elections | Donald Trump | trump | debate | 2020 election

Trump: Facts About 2020 Election Are 'Irrefutable'

donald trump speaks into mic in front of american flags
Then-President Donald Trump speaks on election night in the East Room of the White House in the early morning hours of Nov. 04, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 30 November 2021 10:29 AM

Former President Donald Trump decried the lack of "takers" for his challenge for a televised debate over the results of the 2020 election.

His comments came in a statement issued through his Save America PAC on Tuesday.

He said: "It’s really interesting, everybody wants me on television, I get the highest ratings by far, they need ratings to survive, and yet I put out a challenge to debate me about the massive election fraud, which took place in the 2020 presidential election, and there are no takers—think of it, zero takers for the so-called 'ratings machine.'

"The reason is, they know they can’t win. All I have to do is lay out the facts—they are irrefutable. I’ve supposedly won all my political debates, but this would be the easiest of them all! Swing state by swing state, they get decimated. This is the Hoax and the Scam and the Crime of the Century. Just remember, no takers."

On Sunday, he had issued a statement calling for a public debate on "the facts, not the fiction" regarding the 2020 presidential election.

"The Fake News Media cannot stand the fact that so many people in our Country know the truth, that the 2020 Election was rigged and stolen, yet almost every article written contains the words the 'Big Lie' or 'unsubstantiated facts,' etc., always trying to demean the real results," the statement said.

He added that the "highly partisan Unselect Committee of Democrats" refuses to look into what possibly caused the Jan. 6 protest, and said that it may have been due to the irregularities surrounding the November election.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Former President Donald Trump decried the lack of "takers" for his challenge for a televised debate over the results of the 2020 election. His comments came in a statement issued through his Save America PAC...
trump, debate, 2020 election
267
2021-29-30
Tuesday, 30 November 2021 10:29 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved