Trump: Facts About 2020 Election Are 'Irrefutable'

Former President Donald Trump decried the lack of "takers" for his challenge for a televised debate over the results of the 2020 election.

His comments came in a statement issued through his Save America PAC on Tuesday.

He said: "It’s really interesting, everybody wants me on television, I get the highest ratings by far, they need ratings to survive, and yet I put out a challenge to debate me about the massive election fraud, which took place in the 2020 presidential election, and there are no takers—think of it, zero takers for the so-called 'ratings machine.'

"The reason is, they know they can’t win. All I have to do is lay out the facts—they are irrefutable. I’ve supposedly won all my political debates, but this would be the easiest of them all! Swing state by swing state, they get decimated. This is the Hoax and the Scam and the Crime of the Century. Just remember, no takers."

On Sunday, he had issued a statement calling for a public debate on "the facts, not the fiction" regarding the 2020 presidential election.

"The Fake News Media cannot stand the fact that so many people in our Country know the truth, that the 2020 Election was rigged and stolen, yet almost every article written contains the words the 'Big Lie' or 'unsubstantiated facts,' etc., always trying to demean the real results," the statement said.

He added that the "highly partisan Unselect Committee of Democrats" refuses to look into what possibly caused the Jan. 6 protest, and said that it may have been due to the irregularities surrounding the November election.