Trump: US Has 'Wonderful Future' Ahead

Former President Donald Trump issued a Thanksgiving Day message, telling Americans "do not worry, we will be great again."

Trump issued his comment as progressive lawmakers remain focused on passing $2 trillion in social spending and climate legislation amid rising inflation, and on a partisan House select committee investigating events surrounding the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The country also is dealing with a surge of migrants at the southern border, critical race theory affecting school curricula, and recent high-profiled trials concerning fatal shootings with racial implications. Additionally, China and Russia have taken steps that seem to threaten U.S. allies (Taiwan, Ukraine).

"A very interesting time in our Country, but do not worry, we will be great again — and we will all do it together,” Trump said in a statement released Thursday morning by his Save America JFC.

"America will never fail, and we will never allow it to go in the wrong direction. Too many generations of greatness are counting on us. Enjoy your Thanksgiving knowing that a wonderful future lies ahead!"

The former president's comments came following recent polls that show him defeating President Joe Biden in a 2024 rematch.

Politico on Tuesday reported Trump was leading in states he lost to Biden in 2020. The report said that of likely voters in 2024, Trump "led Biden in Arizona by 8 percentage points, Georgia by 3 points, Michigan by 12 points, Pennsylvania by 6 points and Wisconsin by 10 points."

Numerous polls also have found that Biden’s approval rating has plummeted since late August, around the time of the U.S. troops withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Trump's Thanksgiving Day statement came a day after he said he was waiving attorney-client privilege to allow former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik to testify before the House Jan. 6 select committee.

Trump explained he was doing so because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's partisan panel, in its subpoena to Kerik, had requested voter-fraud evidence from the 2020 election that has been "hidden from the public."