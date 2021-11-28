Trump Calls for Public Debate on 2020 Election

Former President Donald Trump issued a statement Sunday calling for a public debate on "the facts, not the fiction" regarding the 2020 presidential election.

"The Fake News Media cannot stand the fact that so many people in our Country know the truth, that the 2020 Election was rigged and stolen, yet almost every article written contains the words the 'Big Lie' or 'unsubstantiated facts,' etc., always trying to demean the real results," the statement, made through Trump’s Save America PAC, began.

Trump then stated that he was "willing to challenge the heads of various papers or even far left politicians," and called voter irregularities and fraud that plagued certain states "the real Big Lie."

He added that the "highly partisan Unselect Committee of Democrats" refuse to look into what possibly caused the January 6th protest, and said that it may have been due to the irregularities surrounding the November election.

The former president then singled out specific states, such as Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and New Hampshire. Trump also included New Mexico in the list of states where he accused the Democrat Secretary of State of unconstitutionally altering the state’s voting laws without legislative approval right before the election. He then added that these changes made it "virtually impossible" for the Republican to win.

The statement concluded with a reiteration of the debate challenge, with Trump saying that "it will be a ratings bonanza for television!"

Since the 2020 election, many of these states have either passed or proposed new election reform laws, such as Georgia’s Election Integrity Act, which was signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in March.