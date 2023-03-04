Trump: 'Will Take No Longer Than One Day' to Stop Ukraine War

Former President Donald Trump Saturday promised his CPAC audience that if elected again as president, "it will take no longer than one day" to stop the hostilities between Ukraine and Russia, and questioned whether NATO is paying its fair share to help Ukraine.

"Is NATO putting up dollar for dollar with us?" he said. "We put up $140 billion and they put up just a tiny fraction of that. And you know, we all want to see success, but it's far more important to them than it is to us because of that location."

He further promised that he would have the "disastrous war between Russia and Ukraine settled" even before he arrives at the Oval Office.

"I will get the problem solved and I will get it solved in rapid order," said Trump. "It will take me no longer than one day."

He added that he "got along" with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine, but particularly "very well" with Putin, "even though I'm the one that ended his pipeline."

"Remember they said Trump is giving a lot to Russia?" said Trump. "[Putin] really actually said to me if you're my friend, I'd hate like hell to see you as my enemy because I ended the pipeline … nobody ever heard of Nord Stream 2 until I came along. I start talking about Nord Stream 2 but I ended it. It was dead. I told every company that had sucked into it, that you're not doing business with the United States of America if you go forward and allow this to be done."

But on day one, Biden approved the Nord Stream pipeline, said Trump.

"Then they'd say Trump was soft on Russia," he said. "I was the one that gave one thousand Javelins. That's the anti-tank busters … they supplied the bedsheets … they didn't want to get involved."

Trump also pointed out that his opponents had claimed that he'd be the one to start World War III, but instead, "I had the personality type that kept us out of wars because people knew that they weren't going to mess around."

"That's why I rebuilt our military," he said. "We were strong. We were safe and I told delinquent foreign nations they were delinquent. They weren't paying their bills. That if they wanted our protection, they had to pay up and they had to pay up now. And they did. They paid $450 billion."

