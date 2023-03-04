Trump to CPAC: In the 'Battle of Our Lives' to Rescue US, Party

Former President Donald Trump, in his highly awaited speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference Saturday night, spoke out about the "battle for our lives" against both Democrats and establishment Republicans, and told an enthusiastic crowd that they have been engaged "in an epic struggle to rescue our country from the people who hated it and want to absolutely destroy it."

He also swore that the Republican Party "is never going back to the party of Paul Ryan, Carl Rove, and Jeb Bush."

"We had a Republican Party that was ruled by freaks, neocons, globalists, open border zealots, and fools," said Trump. "We're not going back to people that want to destroy our great Social Security system, even some in our own party, I wonder who that might be that wants to raise the minimum age of Social Security to 70, 75, or even 80 in some cases, and are out to cut Medicare to a level that it will no longer be recognizable."

Trump also declared that "we're in a Marxism state of mind, a Communism state of mind."

"The sinister forces trying to stop me, silence you, and turn this nation into a Socialist dumping ground for criminals, junkies, Marxist thugs, radicals, and dangerous refugees that no other country wants," he said.

Trump pointed out that he has often said the United States will never be a Socialist country.

"I said it once at the State of the Union address, and people didn't understand what I was saying," he said. "But I'd shout it out loud and I was right because that train has passed the station long ago of socialism. It never even came close to stopping."

But, Trump said, "our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know that we are the only ones who can stop them."

Trump added that with his returning to office, "we are going to finish what we started. We're going to complete the mission. We're going to see this battle through to ultimate victory. We're going to make America great again."

"We will demolish the deep state," he promised. "We will expel the warmongers. They are people that don't get it, Although, in some cases they get it. They get it for their wallets. But we can't do that. We can't let that happen. We will drive out the globalists. We will cast out the Communists. We will throw off the political class that hates our country."

And, he promised, "we will beat the Democrats. We will rout the fake news media. We will expose and appropriately deal with the [Republicans in name only] RINOs," he said. We will evict Joe Biden from the White House. And we will liberate America from these villains and scoundrels once and for all."

Republicans, he added, will not be going back to a party that wants to give "unlimited money to fight foreign wars" but demands to cut veterans' and retirement benefits.

"Our soldiers will no longer live in the streets of our city," he promised. "Legal immigrants come in, and we house them in the Waldorf Astoria and many of the greatest hotels anywhere in the world. But our soldiers, we do nothing for them. They sleep out at night, and they freeze they freeze in the cold and they die in the heat."

Further, the administration and lawmakers are taking care of the problems of the rest of the world rather than at home, such as in East Palestine, Ohio, after the train derailment, said Trump.

Trump promised, though, that "we are never going to be a country ruled by entrenched political dynasties in both parties," including "rotten special interests, China-loving politicians, of which there are many. You're listening to this. Mitch McConnell, you're listening."

He also slammed what he called the "militant left-wing news media" who is "frightened of telling the truth or is truly evil in bed. I don't know. I think, I think in many ways they're frightened. But you never really know which we are not going back to this mindset, not now, not ever.

