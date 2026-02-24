WATCH TV LIVE

Trump to Visit Corpus Christi Ahead of Texas GOP Primary

By    |   Tuesday, 24 February 2026 02:22 PM EST

President Donald Trump is set to travel to Corpus Christi, Texas, this week, according to official sources who spoke with The Texas Tribune on Tuesday, making a high-profile stop just days before the state's Republican primary.

The visit comes during the final stretch of early voting and as several closely watched Republican contests intensify across the state.

Trump has endorsed numerous GOP candidates in Texas this cycle, aiming to influence key down-ballot races and reinforce his standing within the party. Notably, however, he has not weighed in on the Republican primary for U.S. Senate.

State Rep. Stan Gerdes of Smithville underscored the political timing in a social media post announcing a scheduling change tied to Trump's visit.

"President @realDonaldTrump is coming to Texas this Friday!" Gerdes wrote. "This means we're SHIFTING our Lockhart rally with Governor @GregAbbott_TX to 8:30 AM - bright and early for maximum impact on the last day of early voting! Come out strong, bring your friends & family, and let's make sure Texas stays RED!"

The primary season has drawn heightened attention amid a notable surge in early voter turnout, particularly among Democrats.

According to data from the Texas Secretary of State, nearly 483,000 Democrats had cast early ballots in person or by mail as of Sunday.

That marks an increase of more than 211,000 compared with the same point in the 2022 primary.

Democratic turnout also far exceeds participation at this stage of early voting during the 2024 presidential primary, when 257,680 Democrats voted.

Republican early turnout stands at approximately 446,000 ballots so far, about 6,000 more than at this point in the 2022 primary.

However, GOP participation is running slightly behind the pace of the 2024 presidential primary, when more than 522,000 Republicans cast ballots by this stage.

Trump's appearance in Corpus Christi is expected to energize supporters in South Texas, where Republicans have made significant gains in recent election cycles and are seeking to expand their coalition.

Several contested GOP primaries, including legislative and congressional races, have become flashpoints between establishment-aligned incumbents and challengers backed by grassroots conservatives, some of whom have secured Trump's endorsement.

