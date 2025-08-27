Trump: US Colleges Would Struggle Without Chinese Students

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that U.S. colleges would struggle without Chinese students, amid a backlash from his base after he suggested he could let 600,000 Chinese college students into the country as part of trade talks with the economic rival.

Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, said on Wednesday that the ministry hoped the U.S. would follow through on Trump's statement welcoming Chinese students and stop the "unprovoked harassment, interrogation, and deportation" of Chinese students.