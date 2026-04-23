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Tags: mexico | sheinbaum | ambassador | us | roberto lazzeri

Sheinbaum Proposes Economist Roberto Lazzeri as Mexico's Ambassador to US

Thursday, 23 April 2026 11:40 AM EDT

Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday that she will propose economist Roberto Lazzeri as the country's next ambassador to the ‌United States, replacing a pick ​by her predecessor who held the post since 2021.

"We need to ⁠submit it to the United States ​and see if they approve the process," she ⁠said in a daily press conference.

Lazzeri would replace current ambassador Esteban Moctezuma, who was named ‌by former President Andres Manuel ​Lopez Obrador.

The move ‌to appoint Lazzeri, the head of two ‌of Mexico's top development banks, Nafin and Bancomext, and who has also overseen public debt ⁠for the federal ‌government, comes ⁠amid talks to review the key U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade ⁠pact.

Mexico ⁠and Canada have been looking to the USMCA negotiations as ‌a way to provide relief from the steep duties President Donald Trump imposed ‌last year ​that have ‌caused difficulties for automakers and other industries in a highly integrated North American ​economy. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Mexican president Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday that she will propose economist Roberto Lazzeri as the country's next ambassador to the ‌United States, replacing a pick ​by her predecessor who held the post since 2021.
mexico, sheinbaum, ambassador, us, roberto lazzeri
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2026-40-23
Thursday, 23 April 2026 11:40 AM
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