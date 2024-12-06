WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pentagon | dod | trump | pete hegseth | kevin cramer | secretary of defense

Sen. Cramer to Newsmax: Hegseth Is 'Kind of Leader We Need'

By    |   Friday, 06 December 2024 11:38 AM EST

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., told Newsmax on Friday that President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Defense, Pete Hegseth, is "the kind of leader we need" amid concerns about his chances of being confirmed by the Senate.

Hegseth has spent much of this week meeting with GOP senators in an attempt to shore up support for his bid to lead the Pentagon while denying allegations of sexual assault and drinking on the job made against him.

Cramer told "Wake Up America" that he had "a great meeting" with Hegseth on Friday morning, adding, "It was productive. It was frank. It was maybe even a little uncomfortable at moments. But we're all adults and I was very pleased."

Cramer noted that he asked Hegseth "a lot of tough questions. He had all the right answers, and more importantly, I believed him … I believed Pete, looking him eyeball to eyeball, talking to his wife a little bit."

The senator went on to claim that the allegations made against Hegseth are "a smear campaign with a lot of exaggeration."

He said that he and Hegseth "may have some disagreements on a policy issue or two, but by and large, I like him a lot. I like what he brings to the fight, and it is a fight. I'm glad that he's hanging in there and that the president wants him to hang in there because I think some things are worth fighting for, and this is."

Cramer continued, "Obviously, Department of Defense and secretary of defense is a very, very important position in any administration. But particularly at a time when the world is on fire, American leadership is in high demand, and I think Pete's the kind of leader we need."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., told Newsmax on Friday that President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Defense, Pete Hegseth, is "the kind of leader we need" amid concerns about his chances of being confirmed by the Senate.
pentagon, dod, trump, pete hegseth, kevin cramer, secretary of defense
341
2024-38-06
Friday, 06 December 2024 11:38 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved