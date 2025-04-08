'Short-Term Pain' for 'Long-Term Gain:' Pa. Treasurer Defends Trump Tariffs

As the stock market fluctuated with daily uncertainty and many Republicans grew increasingly nervous about President Donald Trump's tariff policies, one prominent Republican office-holder in Pennsylvania weighed in strongly on behalf of what is by far the most controversial item on the Trump agenda.

"This is short-term pain in return for long-term gain," State Treasurer Stacy Garrity said last Friday night, "President Trump is essentially bringing all those manufacturing jobs lost to China since 2001 back to the U.S."

Since 2001, when China joined the World Trade Organization, 2.8 million of the 3.7 million jobs lost to China by the U.S. have been in the manufacturing business.

Garrity spoke from experience on the topic. As she told us last week during the annual Pennsylvania Leadership Conference (PLC) in Harrisburg, "my background is not in politics, but in manufacturing. As vice president of a manufacturing company [Global Tungsten and Powders], I experienced the loss of 225 of our jobs. And where did they go? — China."

"To those who are complaining about the effects of the tariffs on the U.S. economy," she added, "I would ask 'where were you when millions of American jobs went over overseas?' "