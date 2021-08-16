Trump: Who Will Biden Surrender to Next?

Former President Donald Trump continued to slam his successor's failed policies on Monday.

"First Joe Biden surrendered to COVID and it has come roaring back. Then he surrendered to the Taliban, who has quickly overtaken Afghanistan and destroyed confidence in American power and influence," Trump said in a statement issued through his Save America PAC.

"The outcome in Afghanistan, including the withdrawal, would have been totally different if the Trump Administration had been in charge. Who or what will Joe Biden surrender to next? Someone should ask him, if they can find him."

Taliban insurgents made their way into Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul on Sunday and seized control. Many people, including Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, fled in the days before, fearing of their lives.

"Can anyone even imagine taking out our Military before evacuating civilians and others who have been good to our Country and who should be allowed to seek refuge?" Trump said Monday. "In addition, these people left topflight and highly sophisticated equipment. Who can believe such incompetence? Under my Administration, all civilians and equipment would have been removed."

On Sunday, Trump called on Biden to "resign in disgrace" over the rapid collapse of the U.S.-backed Afghan government following the pullout of American troops.

"It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in COVID, the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy," Trump said in a short statement. "It shouldn’t be a big deal, because he wasn't elected legitimately in the first place!"

Reuters reported Monday that desperate scenes played out at Kabul’s international airport as thousands rushed to exit Afghanistan after Taliban fighters took control of the capital. At least five people were killed as people tried to forcibly enter planes leaving the country.

On Friday, Trump issued a statement as the U.S. faced a list of growing problems.

"Tragic mess in Afghanistan, a completely open and broken Border, Crime at record levels, oil prices through the roof, inflation rising, and taken advantage of by the entire world–DO YOU MISS ME YET?" Trump said in a statement that was tweeted by his director of communications, Margo Martin.