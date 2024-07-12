Trump to Biden: Let's Take a Cognitive Test

On Friday, former President Donald Trump called on President Joe Biden to join him in taking a cognitive test.

"Joe should immediately take a Cognitive Test, and I will go with him, and take one also," Trump posted to Truth Social. "For the first time we'll be a team, and do it for the good of the Country….And from now on, all Presidential candidates should be mandated to take a Cognitive Test and Aptitude Test, regardless of their age!!!"

The call to test Biden's cognition is one of several challenges that Trump has extended Biden's way since the first presidential debate.

During the debate, Biden said he would accept a golf match with Trump if he carried "his own bag."

On Tuesday, Trump accepted such a challenge, adding that the two should play for a million-dollar charity stake at the Trump National Doral Miami. However, the Biden campaign wrote it off, claiming the president "doesn't have time for Donald Trump's weird antics," according to Forbes.

The Biden campaign has yet to respond to Trump's call for a cognitive test.