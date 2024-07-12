WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | biden | cogntitive test | golf

Trump to Biden: Let's Take a Cognitive Test

By    |   Friday, 12 July 2024 10:18 PM EDT

On Friday, former President Donald Trump called on President Joe Biden to join him in taking a cognitive test.

"Joe should immediately take a Cognitive Test, and I will go with him, and take one also," Trump posted to Truth Social. "For the first time we'll be a team, and do it for the good of the Country….And from now on, all Presidential candidates should be mandated to take a Cognitive Test and Aptitude Test, regardless of their age!!!"

The call to test Biden's cognition is one of several challenges that Trump has extended Biden's way since the first presidential debate.

During the debate, Biden said he would accept a golf match with Trump if he carried "his own bag."

On Tuesday, Trump accepted such a challenge, adding that the two should play for a million-dollar charity stake at the Trump National Doral Miami. However, the Biden campaign wrote it off, claiming the president "doesn't have time for Donald Trump's weird antics," according to Forbes.

The Biden campaign has yet to respond to Trump's call for a cognitive test.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
On Friday, former President Donald Trump called on President Joe Biden to join him in taking a cognitive test.
trump, biden, cogntitive test, golf
181
2024-18-12
Friday, 12 July 2024 10:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved