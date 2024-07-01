WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | joe biden | cnn | debate

Trump: Biden 'Cognitive Mess'

By    |   Monday, 01 July 2024 11:01 AM EDT

Donald Trump labeled President Joe Biden as a “cognitive mess,” and blasted “fake historians” who suggested the former president played a roll in Biden's disastrous performance at their first debate in the 2024 White House race.

Taking to Truth Social platform, Trump unleashed a bitter analysis of Biden's debate execution in the CNN-sponsored matchup.

In his post, Trump wrote that “Crooked Joe Biden” was the “worst President in the history of the United States,” adding that “he failed so badly at the debate.”

Commenting on his own presentation at the CNN debate, trump noted, “Many, on both sides of the political spectrum, have said it was the greatest single debate performance in the long and storied history of Presidential Debates.” 

Biden, however, appeared distracted and unable to complete some of his debate points. 

“Ask yourself this question,” Trump wrote. “Would you rather have a President who is a CHOKER, or a President who is a COGNITIVE MESS.”

He also took a shot at pundits who suggested Trump’s debate performance played “a role in Joe’s total ‘disembowelment’ before the World,” calling out “fake historians” at CNN and MSNBC — which Trump labeled as “MSDNC.”

Fran Beyer

Fran Beyer is a writer with Newsmax and covers national politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Donald Trump labeled President Joe Biden as a "cognitive mess," and blasted "fake historians" who suggested the former president played a roll in Biden's disastrous performance at their first debate in the 2024 White House race. Taking to Truth Social platform, Trump...
donald trump, joe biden, cnn, debate
193
2024-01-01
Monday, 01 July 2024 11:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved