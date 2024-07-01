Trump: Biden 'Cognitive Mess'

Donald Trump labeled President Joe Biden as a “cognitive mess,” and blasted “fake historians” who suggested the former president played a roll in Biden's disastrous performance at their first debate in the 2024 White House race.

Taking to Truth Social platform, Trump unleashed a bitter analysis of Biden's debate execution in the CNN-sponsored matchup.

In his post, Trump wrote that “Crooked Joe Biden” was the “worst President in the history of the United States,” adding that “he failed so badly at the debate.”

Commenting on his own presentation at the CNN debate, trump noted, “Many, on both sides of the political spectrum, have said it was the greatest single debate performance in the long and storied history of Presidential Debates.”

Biden, however, appeared distracted and unable to complete some of his debate points.

“Ask yourself this question,” Trump wrote. “Would you rather have a President who is a CHOKER, or a President who is a COGNITIVE MESS.”

He also took a shot at pundits who suggested Trump’s debate performance played “a role in Joe’s total ‘disembowelment’ before the World,” calling out “fake historians” at CNN and MSNBC — which Trump labeled as “MSDNC.”