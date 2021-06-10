Trump Derides Biden On Climate Change

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday dismissed the danger of climate change, saying President Joe Biden should fire the Joint Chiefs of Staff for their view that it’s the nation’s greatest threat.

The message from Trump on his Save America website comes as Biden makes his first foreign trip as president to Europe for a summit with world leaders, including Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

“Biden just said that he was told by the Joint Chiefs of Staff that Climate Change is our greatest threat,” Trump wrote Thursday. “If that is the case, and they actually said this, he ought to immediately fire the Joint Chiefs of Staff for being incompetent!”

In an address Wednesday to troops in the United Kingdom after arriving for the summit, Biden referred to a warning the joint chiefs gave him at the start of his tenure as vice president in 2008, The Hill reported.

“When I went over in the Tank in the Pentagon, when I first was elected vice president, with President Obama, the military sat us down to let us know what the greatest threats facing America were,” Biden said.

“And this is not a joke: You know what the Joint Chiefs told us the greatest threat facing America was? Global warming. Because there'll be significant population movements, fights over land, millions of people leaving places because they're literally sinking below the sea in Indonesia; because of the fights over what is arable land anymore,” he added.

The current joint chiefs were appointed by Trump and include chairman Gen. Mark Milley, who testified before Congress last week about the issue — saying though a threat, China and Russia are a bigger problem.

“Climate change is a threat,” he said. “Climate change has significant impact on military operations, and we have to take it into consideration. Climate change is going to impact natural resources, for example. It's going to impact increased instability in various parts of the world. It's going to impact migrations and so on. And in addition to that, we have infrastructure challenges here at home, witness some of our hurricanes and stuff.

“But the president is looking at it at a much broader angle than I am. I'm looking at it from a strictly military standpoint. And from a strictly military standpoint, I'm putting China, Russia up there. That is not, however, in conflict with the acknowledgement that climate change or infrastructure or education systems — national security has a broad angle to it. I'm looking at it from a strictly military standard.”

Last month, Biden issued an executive order that requires development of a comprehensive government-wide climate risk strategy within 120 days, as well as an annual assessment of climate-related fiscal risks.