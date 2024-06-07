RealClear Polling: Trump Leads by 3 in Battleground States

Former President Donald Trump continues to maintain his lead over President Joe Biden in key battleground states.

Among the seven states that could decide the 2024 presidential election, Trump leads Biden 47.9% to 44.7% according to an average of polls compiled by RealClear Polling on Friday. Six of those states went to Biden in 2020.

In Wisconsin, Trump leads Biden 47.4% to 47.3%. In 2020, Biden defeated Trump by .63 points in Wisconsin.

In Arizona, Trump leads Biden, 48.3% to 44.1%. In 2020, Biden defeated Trump by .31 points in Arizona.

In Georgia, Trump leads Biden 48.5% to 43.7%. In 2020, Biden defeated Trump by .23 points in Georgia.

In Michigan, Trump leads Biden 47% to 46.7%. In 2020, Biden defeated Trump by 2.78 points in Michigan.

In Pennsylvania, Trump leads Biden 47.8% to 45.5%. In 2020, Biden defeated Trump 1.16 points in Pennsylvania.

In North Carolina, Trump leads Biden 47.8% to 42.5%. In 2020, Trump defeated Biden 1.35 points in North Carolina.

In Nevada, Trump leads Biden 48.3% to 43%. In 2020, Biden defeated Trump by 2.39 points in 2020 in Nevada.

In a five-way national poll, Trump leads Biden 42.1% to 40.1%, with independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. polling at 8.6%.