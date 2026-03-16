Trump: Some Countries Not Enthusiastic About Helping Unblock Hormuz Strait

President Donald Trump on Monday repeated his call to nations to help unblock the Strait of Hormuz, and complained that some were not very enthusiastic about providing help to Washington.

Trump wants nations to help police the strait after Iran responded to U.S.-Israeli attacks by using drones, missiles and mines to effectively close the channel for tankers that usually transport a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas.

"Some are very enthusiastic about it, and some aren't. Some are countries that we've helped for many, many years. We've protected them from horrible outside sources, and they weren't that enthusiastic. And the level of enthusiasm matters to me," Trump said at an event at the White House.

He also said some nations did say they would be willing to help but Trump did not utter the names of any countries.

U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran have jolted global energy markets, sending oil prices higher and raising gasoline costs for U.S. consumers. The surge threatens to complicate Trump's domestic economic agenda and could weigh on Republican prospects in November midterm elections.

Several U.S. allies said on Monday they had no immediate plans to send ships to unblock the Strait of Hormuz.

Germany, Spain and Italy were among allies that ruled out participating in any mission in the Gulf, at least for now. Other countries were more circumspect, with Britain and Denmark saying they would consider ways they might help, but emphasizing a need to de-escalate and avoid getting dragged into the war. France has said it will probably help.

Earlier on Monday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the U.S. was "fine" with some Iranian, Indian and Chinese ships going through the Strait of Hormuz for now. Oil prices eased about 1% on Monday.

Without specifying which country or countries he spoke to, Trump relayed a conversation that appeared to be a plea for help that was rebuffed.

"We have some countries where we have 45,000 soldiers ... protecting them from harm's way and we have done a great job. And well, we want to know, do you have any mine sweepers? Well, would rather not get involved, sir," he said.

He added, "I said, you mean for 40 years we're protecting you and you don't want to get involved in something that is very minor? Very few shots going to be taken because they don't have many shots left."

Over the weekend, Trump threatened further strikes on Iran's Kharg Island, which handles about 90% of the country's exports, after hitting military targets there and spurring further retaliation from Tehran.

The U.S. is in contact with Iran, Trump said, though he doubted Tehran was prepared for serious talks to end the conflict.