Sen. Cassidy Rips Move to Keep La. Senate Primary, Halt House

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., expressed disappointment with Gov. Jeff Landry's decision to proceed with the state's U.S. Senate primary while suspending U.S. House primaries in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision invalidating Louisiana's redrawn congressional map.

The Supreme Court's 6-3 decision Wednesday in Louisiana v. Callais narrows a provision under the Voting Rights Act of 1965 governing how congressional maps affect minority voters. The ruling upheld a lower-court decision that struck down a map Louisiana drew in 2024 adding a second majority-Black congressional district.

Landry, a Republican, signed an executive order Thursday suspending the U.S. House primary elections, saying "an emergency exists, as electing members to Congress under an unconstitutional map flies in the face of the United States Constitution and subjects Louisiana voters to representatives that are impermissibly elected as determined by the United States Supreme Court."

The state's primary is set for May 16, with early voting beginning Saturday and ending May 9. Landry's order applies only to U.S. House races, suspending those closed party primaries for the May 16 and June 27 election cycles, with new dates to be set by the Legislature. If no candidate wins a majority in the May 16 primary, the top two finishers advance to a June 27 runoff.

"Louisiana voters have an important choice to make about who will represent them in the U.S. Senate for the next six years," Cassidy, who is facing a primary challenge from Rep. Julia Letlow, wrote on X. "The governor's decision to move ahead with the Senate race during a confusing time is disappointing.

"Now, it's up to all of us to help people understand what's happening and make sure voters know how to cast their votes over the next two weeks."

Letlow has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, who has clashed with Cassidy over the senator's vote to impeach him following the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol. Cassidy, a physician, has also criticized the Department of Health and Human Services under Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom Cassidy voted to confirm.

Landry and Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said Thursday in a joint statement that "the State is currently enjoined from carrying out congressional elections under the current map. We are working together with the Legislature and the Secretary of State's office to develop a path forward."

Democrat Rep. Troy Carter said the timing of the order, so close to early voting, could harm some voters.

"Louisiana's primaries are already underway — mail-in ballots have been sent, and early voting begins in just two days," Carter, who represents Louisiana's 2nd Congressional District, wrote on X. "We must account for that reality and ensure voters aren't left in confusion or denied fair representation at a critical moment. Our soldiers at war, the elderly, and anyone who requires accommodations to vote will face irreparable harm if we change course midstream."