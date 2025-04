The Trump administration has tapped a former White House official to serve as the acting head of the 60,000-employee Transportation Security Administration.

The TSA confirmed on Monday Ha Nguyen McNeill has been named deputy administrator and acting head of the agency that provides security at U.S. airports and other transportation hubs. In January, Trump forced out TSA Administrator David Pekoske, whose term did not expire until 2027.

McNeill served as the TSA's chief of staff during Trump's first term and previously worked at the National Security Council and the Office of Management and Budget.