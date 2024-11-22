Jon Stewart: Cabinet Picks 'to Do Exactly What Trump Voters Wanted Them to Do'

President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks are "there to do exactly what the Trump voters wanted them to do," which is to "dismantle" the agencies, Jon Stewart said Thursday.

"When we say, I don't think that Linda McMahon will be an efficient steward of the Department of Education, it's like, right, she's not there to do that," he said on his podcast "The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart."

"She's there to help, like, dismantle it in the same way that RFK Jr. is there to dismantle HHS."

"They ran on, 'These institutions are not serving,'" Stewart said.

"It's the thing that we've been hammering Democrats on for decades. These bureaucracies have to be addressed, and they didn't do it, and they weren't able to do it efficiently, and they weren't able to do it agilely … they're suddenly governing with urgency."

Trump is filling his Cabinet at a much faster pace than other recent presidents.

On Thursday, he nominated former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to lead the Justice Department, turning to a longtime ally after his first choice, former Rep. Matt Gaetz, withdrew from consideration amid scrutiny over sex trafficking allegations.

Earlier this week, Trump tapped billionaire professional wrestling mogul McMahon to be secretary of the Education Department, tasked with overseeing an agency Trump has promised to dismantle. He also selected Dr. Mehmet Oz, a former television talk show host and heart surgeon, to head the agency that oversees health insurance programs for millions of older, poor, and disabled Americans and named Wall Street executive Howard Lutnick to lead the Commerce Department.

"These picks are there to do exactly what the Trump voters wanted them to do," said Stewart, "and in a large degree, a lot of Democratic voters have been begging the Democrats to do — which is get out of this status quo, institutional thinking — and make government more responsive and agile if you can."