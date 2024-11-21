WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: kimberly guilfoyle | matt gaetz | donald trump | cabinet | confirmations | transition

Guilfoyle to Newsmax: Trump's Cabinet 'Knows the Mission'

By    |   Thursday, 21 November 2024 07:42 PM EST

President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks are prepared to deliver on his promises, Kimberly Guilfoyle, host of "The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show" on Rumble and Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancee, told Newsmax on Thursday.

"President Trump's Cabinet picks know the mission. They know the mandate. And they are ready to execute," Guilfoyle told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"We're really moving at a swift pace with transition. Now, let's do that with the confirmations.

"There is a MAGA mandate. The Senate is in power because of President Trump," she said.

"So there can't be any more of this nonsense and business as usual."

Regarding Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz, who resigned from Congress when the president-elect picked him for attorney general and then withdrew from consideration on Thursday, Guilfoyle said, "Gaetz had to make that decision personally.

"We do need courageous fighters like Matt Gaetz who are willing to ask the tough questions, willing to point out the fraud, the ethics violations, the immorality. The swamp is just like trying to stand in the way.

"But Trump is coming, so that's about to be over," she said, adding that the president-elect will be "100% getting stuff done on day one.

"That is what the people voted for, so that is what President Trump is going to deliver."

