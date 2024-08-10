WATCH TV LIVE

Biden Exited '24 Race to Keep Focus on Trump, Unite Nation

Saturday, 10 August 2024 06:38 PM EDT

Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 presidential race because he needed to keep the nation's focus on Trump and unite the Democratic Party, the president told CBS News Sunday Morning. 

"Although it's a great honor to be a president, I think I have an obligation to the country to do what I — most important thing you can do. And that is — we must, we must, we must defeat Trump," Biden stated, emphasizing the situation's urgency.

"When I ran the first time, I thought of myself as being a transition president," Biden, 81, told Robert Costa. "I can't even say how old I am — it's hard for me to get it out of my mouth."

The decision to leave the race follows a series of challenging events for Biden, including a particularly difficult debate with former President Donald Trump that intensified concerns about his ability to lead the party effectively into the next election.

Despite initially resisting calls to withdraw, Biden faced increasing pressure from within the Democratic Party. As Democratic House and Senate members and major donors urged him to reconsider his candidacy, Biden ultimately chose to step down.

His departure from the race also reflects his recognition of the broader strategic need to rally the Democratic Party behind a younger, more dynamic candidate who could better face the rigors of the campaign and effectively challenge Trump. In endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor, Biden signaled his commitment to this goal.

In his interview, Biden also voiced his fears about the potential consequences of the upcoming election, particularly the risk of violence if the results are contested.

"All the stuff about if we lose, there'll be a bloodbath, it's a stolen — look what they're trying to do now in the local election districts where people count the votes, putting people in place in states where they're going to count the votes," Biden warned. "You can't love your country only when you win."

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


