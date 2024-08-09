Biden to Campaign With Harris

President Joe Biden will campaign with Vice President Kamala Harris for the first time since he was replaced atop the Democratic Party's national ticket.

Biden will travel to blue Maryland with Harris on Thursday to "discuss the progress they are making to lower costs for the American people," the White House announced Friday.

Inflation and talk of a possible recession has dogged Biden and the Democrats. A CNBC poll Thursday said former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, holds a commanding advantage over Harris on key economic issues.

The 81-year-old Biden announced July 21 that he was ending his reelection bid. He later threw his support behind Harris.

Many Democrats turned against Biden following his disastrous June 27 debate effort against Trump.

Politico reported Harris wants Biden's support in battleground states such as Pennsylvania and Michigan, where he's still popular, especially with older white voters.

The outlet added Biden, who's also focused on his legacy, would embark on a limited campaign schedule for the fall, targeting "constituencies where he continues to poll well while avoiding competing with Harris for the spotlight."

Biden and Harris have appeared briefly together since the president ended his reelection bid, including at Joint Base Andrews last week to welcome home Americans who had been wrongfully detained in Russia.

The president and vice president also participated in a Situation Room meeting earlier this week to discuss the Middle East and had lunch together last week.

Biden has kept a low profile with few public events since ending his campaign and becoming a lame-duck president for nearly six months, CBS News reported.

He's expected to appear at the Democratic National Convention, which starts Aug. 19 in Chicago.

Harris and her vice-presidential choice, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, were scheduled to campaign Friday in Arizona, the fourth battleground state the Democrat ticket has visited this week, The Washington Post reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.