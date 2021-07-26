Trump to GOP: 'Don't Do Infrastructure Deal'

Former President Donald Trump on Monday urged Republicans not to work with Democrats on a bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said Sunday that bipartisan agreement on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package was close, with mass transit funding the outstanding issue to resolve.

Trump issued a statement warning GOP lawmakers not to agree to such a deal, and again took aim at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

"Senate Republicans are being absolutely savaged by Democrats on the so-called 'bipartisan' infrastructure bill," Trump said in his statement. "Mitch McConnell and his small group of RINOs wants nothing more than to get a deal done at any cost to prove that he can work with the Radical Left Democrats. It is so important to him that he is agreeing to almost anything.

"Don't do the infrastructure deal, wait until after we get proper election results in 2022 or otherwise, and regain a strong negotiating stance. Republicans, don’t let the Radical Left play you for weak fools and losers!"

In an interview on ABC News’ "This Week," Portman said, "we’re about 90% of the way there" and planned to work through Sunday.

"It's about mass transit," Portman said. "Our transit number is generous. We increased transit in this proposal. We also increased the formula going forward. That's the one issue that’s outstanding frankly at this point. My hope is that we'll see progress on that yet today."

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Newsmax on Saturday that the infrastructure deal that will be ticketed is ostensibly only for Democrat-run cities in America.

"When we start to look at it, no one's against roads and bridges working for them, but what they are against is the Washington, D.C., establishment actually spending their dollars on their behalf, but not necessarily their priorities," Meadows told "America Right Now."