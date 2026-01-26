Rep. Suozzi Regrets DHS Vote After Fatal Minneapolis Shooting

Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., said Monday he regretted voting last week for a Department of Homeland Security funding bill after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis on Saturday.

"I failed to view the DHS funding vote as a referendum on the illegal and immoral conduct of ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] in Minneapolis," Suozzi said in a statement.

"I hear the anger from my constituents, and I take responsibility for that," he continued.

"I have long been critical of ICE's unlawful behavior, and I must do a better job demonstrating that."

Suozzi called the shooting of Pretti, 37, by Border Patrol agents a "senseless and tragic murder."

"President [Donald] Trump must immediately end Operation Metro Surge and ICE's occupation of Minneapolis that has sown chaos, led to tragedy, and undermined experienced local law enforcement," Suozzi said.

The Long Island congressman was one of seven Democrats who joined with Republicans in voting to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

Earlier this month in Minneapolis, an ICE agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good during a federal immigration enforcement action.

Besides ICE, the bill funded agencies like the Coast Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which are under the department's purview.

Rep. Laura Gillen, D-N.Y., who also represents Long Island and voted to fund DHS, said Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem should be impeached.

"Another U.S. citizen has been killed at the hands of ICE and there must be accountability, which is why Secretary Noem must be impeached immediately," Gillen said.

"Under her leadership, ICE has targeted U.S. citizens and children and killed Americans," she added.

"She is not focused on safety or border security; she's focused on chaos and self-promotion, undermining local law enforcement and stoking violence as a result," Gillen continued.

"The American people deserve better."

Gillen did not say whether she regrets her vote.

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, defended his vote Monday, saying he voted to fund FEMA and the Transportation Security Administration, not ICE.

"ICE has all the resources they need that they got from that big ugly bill Republicans passed last year that I voted against," Gonzalez said.

Following the shooting, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and other Senate Democrats said they would not advance a six-bill package to fund the government if it included funding for the DHS.

The government is set to shut down by the end of the week if no funding agreement is reached.