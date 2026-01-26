Border Patrol Pulling Back in Minnesota After Minneapolis Shooting: Reports

Some Border Patrol agents in Minnesota are expected to begin pulling out as soon as Monday, according to The Associated Press.

Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino and some of his agents were expected to leave Minneapolis.

CBS News Minnesota reported Monday that a U.S. official with knowledge of the incident said the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti on Saturday in south Minneapolis involved federal immigration agents from Customs and Border Protection.

CBS News Minnesota also reported that two U.S. officials told CBS News some of the Border Patrol agents involved in the incident had body cameras, as investigators work to collect video and reconcile official accounts with witness claims.

ABC News reported that the Justice Department is investigating the shooting and described it as the second fatal shooting this month of a U.S. citizen in Minneapolis involving federal agents, a comparison that has intensified national scrutiny and sharpened questions about federal use-of-force standards.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday there are three federal tracks underway, including a Department of Homeland Security and FBI investigation into the shooting and an internal review within Customs and Border Protection.

President Donald Trump said Monday he had a “very good call” with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and said they “seemed to be on a similar wavelength,” language carried in Associated Press reporting that was republished in ABC News live updates.

The Associated Press reported Trump is sending border czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to take charge of immigration operations, a move the White House is framing as a command reset after protests, lawsuits, and two high-profile shootings put the enforcement surge under a harsher spotlight.

The reported pullback beginning as soon as Monday, paired with Trump’s outreach to Walz and the decision to put Homan in charge, is being read by allies as a Trump White House pivot away from freewheeling and incendiary messaging and toward centralized control, tighter discipline, and visible investigative process aimed at lowering the temperature without abandoning enforcement.

CBS News Minnesota reported that statements by senior DHS officials about the shooting have caused internal frustration among some at DHS, with multiple sources telling CBS News some officials are worried the agency’s reputation is being damaged by public claims that outpaced confirmed facts.

That internal concern helps explain why the administration is now emphasizing investigations and coordination, even as it continues to argue agents were carrying out lawful duties and that immigration enforcement in Minnesota remains a priority.

CBS News Minnesota reported a federal judge in Minneapolis heard arguments Monday as Minnesota sues the Trump administration, claiming immigration raid tactics are unconstitutional, placing new legal pressure on how federal operations are conducted and justified.

The political pressure is rising in Washington as well, with Democrats signaling they may try to use the looming Jan. 30 deadline to avert a shutdown to force more transparency and oversight of DHS operations connected to the Minneapolis incident.

Separately, CBS News Minnesota reported that a person has been federally charged after court documents said they bit the tip of a Customs and Border Protection officer’s finger off during the unrest surrounding the Minneapolis incident, underscoring how quickly the situation has spiraled into broader street-level violence.