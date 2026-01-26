GoFundMe for Alex Pretti's Family Tops $1M in Donations

A GoFundMe campaign set up for the family of Alex Pretti has surged far beyond its initial target, racing past an initial $20,000 goal and climbing to more than $1 million.

The fundraiser — titled "Alex Pretti is an American Hero" — was created shortly after Pretti was shot and killed by U.S. Border Patrol agents on Saturday. Organizers said the money is intended to help with funeral arrangements, legal costs, and other family-related expenses.

"This fundraiser is intended to support the loved ones he leaves behind with immediate and ongoing needs," the fundraiser page said.

Initially, the campaign was launched before a next of kin had been formally identified. Organizers later updated the page to say they had reached Pretti's father and named him as the beneficiary of the donations.

"Thank you to everyone who has been so generous either donating or sharing the fundraiser — you are what America can look like at our best," organizer Keith Edwards said.

Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was killed in Minneapolis on Jan. 24 after he encountered federal agents who were detaining another person. He approached the agents while recording on his phone and became involved after agents pushed a woman near the scene, according to video footage.

Government officials said Pretti was interfering with immigration enforcement operations. Department of Homeland Security officials said Pretti was armed with a "9 mm semi-automatic handgun" and that when agents tried to take it from him, he "violently resisted."

DHS said an agent "fearing for his life" fired a defensive shot. Additional shots were heard afterward, and Pretti was killed.

The incident marked the second fatal shooting of a U.S. citizen by federal immigration enforcement personnel in Minneapolis in recent weeks, following the death of Renee Good on Jan. 7.

Pretti's family and supporters have disputed DHS' account, citing video that they say shows he was holding only a cellphone and attempting to help others as agents moved in.

The incident has added to already heightened tensions in Minneapolis, where protests have continued amid criticism that the federal government is overstepping its authority.

In a Truth Social post on Monday, President Donald Trump said he spoke with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

"It was a very good call, and we, actually, seemed to be on a similar wavelength," Trump wrote. "I told Governor Walz that I would have [border czar] Tom Homan call him, and that what we are looking for are any and all Criminals that they have in their possession."

"Crime is way down, but both Governor Walz and I want to make it better!" Trump added.