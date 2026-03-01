Sen. Cotton: US Strike's Focus Is on Iran Missiles, Launchers, Plants

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said Sunday that U.S. military strikes in the coming days would methodically target Iran's missile stockpiles, launchers, and manufacturing sites, casting the campaign as an effort to curb Tehran's ability to threaten U.S. troops, Israel, and other regional partners.

Cotton said on CNN's "State of the Union" that Iran has "thousands and thousands of missiles" and argued that U.S. operations will focus on degrading that capability.

"We've always said Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. They also can't be allowed to have a vast missile arsenal, and that's exactly what they have, thousands and thousands of missiles, much more than the United States and Israel have in missile defense combined," Cotton said.

"What the American people will see in the days ahead will be a methodical and systematic focus on Iran's missiles, its missile launchers, and ultimately its missile manufacturing capability so they can't continue to threaten our troops, Israel, and our other friends in the region," he said.

In a separate interview on CBS's "Face the Nation," Cotton said President Donald Trump had been clear the U.S. should expect "an extended air and naval campaign" aimed at "setting back Iran's nuclear ambitions," but "most importantly, to destroy its vast missile arsenal," along with "the missile launchers and its missile manufacturing capability."

Cotton said there was "no plan for any kind of large-scale ground force inside of Iran," while acknowledging the risk that "an aircraft could be shot down" and saying the U.S. has "combat search and rescue assets in the region" prepared to extract any downed pilot.

Asked about a New York Times report that the CIA provided intelligence on Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's location, Cotton said, "I can't confirm anything about the intelligence that the United States intelligence community collects," and said the operation was driven by intelligence collected by Israel and the U.S.

The remarks came as Iran launched retaliatory strikes after U.S. and Israeli attacks killed Khamenei and other senior officials.

Nine people were killed when an Iranian missile struck Beit Shemesh in Israel, Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said, as Iran's retaliation spread across the region and reached the United Arab Emirates, where Dubai's media office said Dubai International Airport sustained minor damage and four people were injured.

The same office said a drone was intercepted, and debris caused a small fire on the exterior of the Burj Al Arab hotel, which civil defense crews brought under control.

Pressed on what comes next for Iran's leadership, Cotton said, "I don't think anyone can give you a simple answer," adding, "There's probably a lot of jockeying inside of Iran right now. They have a very consultative, deliberative process to replace the supreme leader.

"President Trump has said, 'Help is on the way.' And as we focus on Iran's missiles and their missile launchers and their missile manufacturing capability and on their pillars of power, we are hopefully going to degrade the regime's ability to oppress its own people."

Reuters contributed to this report.