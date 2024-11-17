Rep. Cole: House GOP Should Work With Trump on 'His Objectives'

Republicans should "be working with" President-elect Donald Trump "to try and achieve his objectives," Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., told The Hill.

The lawmaker said the GOP House members "have the majority due to President Trump," citing that "this is the first time in 20 years that any Republican's been able to win" the popular vote for president and stressing that "we ought to be working with him to try and achieve his objectives."

When it was pointed out that Democrats four years ago also had control of the White House, the House, and the Senate, Cole said, "I think it will be a little bit different this Congress, simply because we've got a little bit of discipline."

Cole, who is chair of the House Appropriations Committee, added that Trump "is not shy about expressing his opinions. I think all of my members have a very healthy respect for him."

It appears, according to the latest results, that the Republican majority in the 119th Congress will be about the same size as it is in the current Congress, at 222.