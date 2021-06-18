Sen. Todd Young: Biden Administration Giving 'Lip Service' to Border Crisis

President Joe Biden's administration is being reckless by placing young illegal immigrants throughout the country, Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said.

Young told the Washington Examiner there has been a 45% surge in unaccompanied young migrants being sent to Indiana.

The Examiner on Friday cited a case in which 19 young migrants were sent to Iowa before being put a bus to other cities, including Fort Wayne, Indiana, to meet up with guardians.

Govs. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa, and Bill Lee, R-Tenn., have asked Congress to investigate the transportation of those migrants.

"These experiences sow seeds of mistrust in our communities, and work to intentionally subvert the will of the people for a secure border and a clear, lawful immigration process," the governors said in a letter to a Senate committee.

Young served on the southern border as a U.S. Marine Corps intelligence officer during the Clinton-era immigration crisis. He said dumping illegal immigrants in U.S. cities is a demonstration that Biden doesn’t care about the issue and the problems it brings.

"The administration's only giving lip service to our border crisis," Young told the Examiner. "They think that simply asking migrants not to illegally enter our country is sufficient when clearly it’s not, and the continued crippling influx at the border proves it’s not."

Young said the administration’s immigration policy appears to be driven more by the president’s hatred of former President Donald Trump than any thought-out plan.

"We know the administration viscerally dislikes the Trump administration's approach to this on every front," Young said. "And that led them to recklessly repeal President Trump's important and effective border policies. And now, all of America's paying the price, and I will say this is being felt across the heartland as well."

On Monday, Young tweeted: "The Biden-Harris border crisis is on track to have the most illegal crossings in 15 years with crossings exploding by 674% in just the past year!"

Young told the Examiner that Vice President Kamala Harris' refusal to visit the border shows the administration does not care about the crisis. Biden named Harris to lead the effort in determining the root cause of the migration surge of people from Central America countries.

"She should absolutely visit the border," said Young, who's running for reelection next year.

Young joined other Republicans in saying he was shocked when Harris laughed off NBC anchor Lester Holt's question about visiting the border by answering that she hadn’t visited Europe either.

"[Her reaction] blows my mind," said Young, who recently toured a part of the border in Arizona, where he flew surveillance drones during the late 1990s.

"This is all demonstrative of the administration's head-in-the-sand response to our border crisis."

Young told the Examiner his recent tour of the border showed him that the current crisis is worse than in the late 1990s, when the overall number was higher. That’s because today there are so many more unaccompanied children.

"The cartels traffic individuals, first by plane, and then, they load young children and others into these vehicles and drive them to these designated drop-off points," Young said. "It was like observing clown cars drive up to one of these designated drop-off points and unload.

"You had the coyotes, members of the cartel, in front, and behind them were illegals, many of which, perhaps, most of which were children. And it was brazen."

Young, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is concerned that the number of migrants crossing into the U.S. from countries designated as sponsors of terrorism has escalated.

"There have been a number of suspected terrorists that have transited into our country through our porous southern border," he said, "and that is something that I have been briefed on in the classified setting and encourage the administration to remain vigilant on."