AG Blanche: Trump Didn't Order Comey Indictment

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said Wednesday that President Donald Trump did not order him to pursue an indictment of former FBI Director James Comey and added that doing so was "not an audition" to lead the Justice Department (DOJ) permanently.

In an interview on "CBS Mornings," Blanche rejected claims that the DOJ's case against Comey is politically motivated, emphasizing that the charges stem from a lengthy investigation and a grand jury's decision — not directives from the White House.

"Of course not. Absolutely, positively not," Blanche said after being asked whether Trump had any role in the indictment.

The case centers on a social media post by Comey featuring seashells arranged to display "86-47," language prosecutors argue could reasonably be interpreted as a threat against Trump, the 47th president.

The phrase "86" is widely understood as slang for eliminating or removing something, and the DOJ contends the context elevates the message beyond a harmless image.

Blanche said the indictment was the result of nearly a yearlong investigation by federal authorities, including the FBI and Secret Service.

He also underscored the seriousness of threats against a sitting president, pushing back on attempts to downplay the case.

"If anybody in this country thinks, especially what happened over the past couple years with respect to President Trump, that it is OK for anybody to threaten the president of the United States ... and then have the media or others say, 'Well that's not serious,' then we have a bigger problem than I even imagined in this country," Blanche said.

Comey has denied any wrongdoing, maintaining that the post carried no political or violent intent.

He has since deleted the image and said he remains confident in the judicial process.

Still, the indictment has sparked debate, particularly among critics who question whether similar rhetoric from other political figures has been treated differently.

Blanche dismissed those comparisons, arguing that each case is evaluated on its own merits and investigative findings.

"That's not how a grand jury does its work," he said, noting that decisions are based on evidence gathered over time, not isolated incidents.

Blanche also addressed speculation that the high-profile case could bolster his chances of being nominated as permanent attorney general, flatly rejecting the notion.

"I don't even know what that means," he said. "We work hard every single day. The Department of Justice returns over a hundred indictments across this country every single day making this country safe.

"And so this narrative, this idea out there that somehow I'm auditioning, I've worked for, with President Trump for many, many years. I don't audition for this job. I've been the deputy attorney general for over a year, OK. This is not an audition."

Supporters of the administration argue the case reflects a long-overdue commitment to holding public figures accountable, particularly regarding rhetoric targeting elected officials.

They contend that failing to act would set a dangerous precedent at a time when threats against political leaders are increasing.

As the case moves forward, Comey is expected to face trial on two counts related to making threats against the president.