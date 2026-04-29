Sen. Blackburn Pushes New Tenn. Map to Boost GOP

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., on Wednesday urged Tennessee's legislature to redraw the state's congressional district map.

In a move that underscores the growing national battle over redistricting, Blackburn called on state lawmakers to reconvene and target a new Republican seat in the Memphis area, currently represented by Democrat Rep. Steve Cohen.

"I urge our state legislature to reconvene to redistrict another Republican seat in Memphis," Blackburn wrote on X, adding that the effort is "essential to cement @realDonaldTrump's agenda and the Golden Age of America."

Blackburn, who is widely expected to run for governor as term-limited Republican Gov. Bill Lee prepares to step down, framed the proposal as part of a broader commitment to keeping Tennessee firmly in Republican hands.

"I've vowed to keep Tennessee a red state," she added, pledging to push the plan forward if elected.

Republicans already dominate the state's congressional delegation, holding eight of nine House seats.

The current map, enacted in 2022 by the GOP-controlled legislature, split the Democrat stronghold of Nashville into multiple districts, effectively flipping a long-held blue seat and strengthening Republican control.

Now, Blackburn is looking to extend that strategy to Memphis, one of the last remaining Democrat strongholds in the state.

The proposal comes as redistricting battles intensify nationwide ahead of the midterm elections.

Republicans and Democrats alike have been redrawing maps in a high-stakes effort to gain even a narrow edge in the House, where the GOP holds only a slim majority.

In recent months, states such as Texas, North Carolina and Missouri have pursued new maps favoring Republicans, while Democratic-led states such as California and Virginia have sought to counter with their own redraws.

Florida also has emerged as a key battleground, with Gov. Ron DeSantis proposing changes aimed at adding several GOP seats.

At the same time, the legal landscape surrounding redistricting continues to evolve.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down a Louisiana congressional map, raising new questions about the role of race in drawing districts, which could open the door for broader changes across multiple states.

Supporters of Blackburn's proposal argue that mid-decade redistricting is a legitimate tool to ensure fair representation and reflect shifting political realities.

Critics, however, contend that such efforts risk further politicizing the process and undermining voter confidence.

For Blackburn and many Republicans, the stakes are clear: maintaining — and expanding — the party's foothold in Congress while advancing President Donald Trump's policy agenda.

As the redistricting fight spreads across the country, Tennessee may soon become the next front in a rapidly escalating political contest — one that could shape the balance of power in Washington for years to come.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.