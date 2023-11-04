Tlaib Accuses Biden of Supporting Genocide in Gaza

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., on Friday accused President Joe Biden of endorsing the "genocide of the Palestinian people."

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Tlaib shared a video featuring pro-Palestinian demonstrations across the United States, boasting tens of thousands of participants.

"Mr. President, the American people are not with you on this one. We will remember in 2024," she said.

In the wake of Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7, Biden reaffirmed the long-standing strategic and military alliance with Israel. Political disagreements have delayed a new security assistance package, though, as the House on Thursday approved a nearly $14.5 billion military aid package for Israel that is sure to be dead on arrival in the Senate.

While the amount for Israel in the House bill is similar to what Biden sought, the White House said the Republican plan’s failure to include humanitarian assistance for Gaza is a "grave mistake" as the crisis deepens.

As a Palestinian-American, Tlaib has emerged as one of the most vocal proponents in Congress for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East crisis. Last month, Tlaib, along with more than a dozen House Democrats, endorsed a resolution advocating for a ceasefire.

Among the Palestinians killed in Gaza are more than 3,900 Palestinian children, the Gaza Health Ministry said, without providing a breakdown of civilians and fighters.

More than 1,400 people have died on the Israeli side, mainly civilians killed during Hamas’ initial attack. Twenty-four Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the start of the ground operation.

Biden last week cast doubt on the Palestinian death toll reported by the Gaza Health Ministry, stating, "I have no notion that the Palestinians are telling the truth about how many people are killed."

National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby indicated that the White House would not rely on numbers from an organization associated with a terrorist group.

Luke Baker, former Reuters Jerusalem bureau chief, cautioned that Hamas had a motive to exaggerate civilian casualties for propaganda and mentioned potential consequences for health officials for not complying with Hamas when their death toll was reported to journalists.

The House late Wednesday rejected an effort to censure Tlaib, scrapping a Republican attempt to condemn the only Palestinian-American in Congress over her recent rhetoric around the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

A measure to move forward with a censure resolution of Tlaib, a punishment one step below expulsion from the House, was dismissed with broad bipartisan support as both parties raised concerns about violating First Amendment rights.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.