Rep. Zinke Proposes Bill to 'Expel' Palestinians From US

Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., has introduced legislation that would prevent Palestinians from entering the United States and "expel" those who entered the country after Oct. 1, 2023.

Zinke's bill, the Safeguarding Americans from Extremism (SAFE) Act, introduced the bill Thursday. It would require the Department of Homeland Security "to implement a pause on all visas, refugee status and granting of asylum for individuals holding a passport issued by the Palestinian Authority (PA)."

The bill comes in the aftermath of the terrorist group Hamas' incursion and slaughter of more than 1,400 Israelis on Oct. 7. It also comes amid a crisis at the southern border, where fears of terrorists from the Middle East potentially entering the U.S. illegally continue to escalate.

"This legislation keeps America safe. I don't trust the Biden administration any more than I do the Palestinian Authority to screen who is allowed to come into the United States," Zinke said. "This is the most anti-Hamas immigration legislation I have seen, and it's well deserved."

To wit: Zinke espouses his bill as tougher than other legislation since it demands "the removal of covered aliens currently in the United States who entered as of Oct. 1," six days before Hamas attacked Israel.

"Given the circumstances, the threats to our immigration system and the history of terrorists abusing refugee, asylum and visa processes all over the world, the requirements in this bill are necessary to keep Americans safe. This bill does exactly that."

In a similar vein, 19 GOP lawmakers wrote to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony Blinken weeks ago, demanding the removal of pro-Hamas students who were in the country on temporary visas.

Ten co-sponsors signed on to Zinke's bill: Reps. Andy Harris, R-Md., Aaron Bean, R-Fla., Ralph Norman, R-S.C., Scott DesJarlais, R-Tenn., Clay Higgins, R-La., Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, Bill Posey, R-Fla., Barry Moore, R-Ala., Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

Zinke is the former secretary of the interior in then-President Donald Trump's first administration.