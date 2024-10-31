TIPP Daily Poll: Trump, Harris Deadlocked

Former President Donald Trump and Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris are deadlocked at 48% apiece as the Republican presidential nominee’s gains among minority voters could "tip the balance" with five days until Election Day, according to Thursday’s TIPP Insights tracking poll.

Cornel West netted 1% support, Jill Stein 0.9% and 1.7% remain unsure, according to the poll.

Support from high school educated voters (+13.9 points), Black voters (+8) and seniors aged 65+ (+8) thrust Trump into the tie with Harris, according to the poll.

"Trump’s gains among minority voters could tip the balance," TIPP wrote.

Meanwhile, Harris saw gains among voters with some college (+6.3 points), voters who identify as independents (+5) and rural voters (+3.1), according to TIPP.

While TIPP noted that the swings are education-based for both Trump and Harris, "a growing sense of economic dissatisfaction looms large."

In its analysis, TIPP stated that "53% of Americans feel worse off now compared to their situation pre-COVID. Democrats are the most optimistic, with 51% saying they’re better off, but 68% of Republicans report being worse off. Independents largely mirror the national mood, with 55% feeling the pain. This dissatisfaction is a headwind for Harris, which Trump could exploit."

According to TIPP, 15% of voters have already voted while 51% "plan to vote in person or drop off their ballots on election day." Another 3% said they do not plan to vote.

TIPP surveyed 1,265 likely voters from Oct. 28-30. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 2.7 points.