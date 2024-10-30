WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | michael whatley | virginia | new york

GOP Chair: Trump Playing Offense in Blue States

By    |   Wednesday, 30 October 2024 09:34 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump is going on the offensive by visiting states that typically vote Democrat at the presidential level, Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley said.

"Donald Trump is playing offense right now. We are seeing numbers. We are seeing indicators that show us that those states may be in play," Whatley said on NewsNation's Blake Burman on Wednesday.

Trump visited New York Sunday for a rally at Madison Square Garden and will be appearing in New Mexico and Virginia. Earlier this month, he held a rally in Califoria. He is also campaigning Nevada, a state that typically votes Democrat, but is considered a key battleground state.

Whatley said he is confident about the seven battleground states.

"What we're seeing right now in the battleground states is Donald Trump continuing to have small but durable leads," he said. "We feel that we're in a great position, given the early votes and the absentee votes for him, to expect that we're going to go into this Election Day with a great opportunity to win this thing."

While Trump is going on offense in blue states, Whatley said Vice President Kamala Harris is on the defensive.

"She's playing defense in terms of her messaging; she's playing defense in terms of her polling," he said. "She is playing defense, really, in terms of having to withdraw resources from states like North Carolina."

Former President Donald Trump is going on the offensive by visiting states that typical vote Democrat at the presidential level, Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley said.
