Tim Scott to Deliver GOP Response to Biden's First Speech to Congress

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., will deliver the official Republican response to President Joe Biden’s upcoming first address to a joint session of Congress, which is set to take place on April 28, just before his 100th day in office.

''Honored to have this opportunity,'' Scott tweeted on Thursday. ''I’m as confident as I’ve ever been in the promise and potential of America and look forward to sharing my vision for our nation with all of you.''

"I’m excited and honored for this opportunity to address the nation," Scott said in a statement. "We face serious challenges on multiple fronts, but I am as confident as I have ever been in the promise and potential of America. I look forward to having an honest conversation with the American people and sharing Republicans’ optimistic vision for expanding opportunity and empowering working families."

"Senator Tim Scott is not just one of the strongest leaders in our Senate Republican Conference. He is one of the most inspiring and unifying leaders in our nation," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in a statement. "As Sen. Scott likes to say, he is living his mother’s American dream, and he has dedicated his career to creating more opportunity for our fellow citizens who need it most."

He added, "Nobody is better at communicating why far-left policies fail working Americans. Senate Republicans are looking forward to this address from our distinguished colleague.''

''I couldn’t be more proud as a friend, as a Republican, and as an American to have Senator Tim Scott deliver the Republican response to President Biden’s address next week,'' House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., added. ''He is a conservative optimist with the right vision for a stronger, more united country. Today’s Republican Party is a growing coalition of working Americans who value freedom in pursuit of the American dream. No member in Congress epitomizes the essence of today’s Republican Party more than my friend and colleague Sen. Scott."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said earlier this week that the president is ''eager'' to address Congress and provide an update on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the vaccine rollout effort, the economy, police reform and other issues.