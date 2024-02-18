Sen. Tim Scott: Voters Focused on Country's Future, Not Trump's Past

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., says the American people are more concerned about the country’s future than they are about former President Donald Trump’s past.

Scott, appearing Sunday on CBS’ "Face the Nation," said the focus of the 2024 presidential election, expected to be a matchup between Trump and President Joe Biden, will be on the issues and not on the former president's legal woes.

"When you look at the two-tiered justice system that we have … I think it's important for us to note without any question, the American people are very concerned about how that would impact their lives," Scott told host Robert Costa.

"Their issues are very clear, by the way. The American people are more focused on their future than Donald Trump's past. What they're more focused on is making sure that our southern border is secured. We're looking at almost 10 million illegal crossings by the election.

"The American people aren't asking the questions about legal challenges. The American people are asking questions about economic challenges. They're not talking about legal challenges. They're talking about their challenges across the kitchen table."

Scott spoke two days after a New York judge ruled that Trump must pay $354.9 million in penalties for fraudulently overstating his net worth to dupe lenders. The judge, in a juryless trial, had determined the former president was guilty.

The senator was asked whether former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who has said Trump's legal problems could be burdensome for other Republican candidates, has a point.

"She does not," Scott said. "Here's what we know without any question, that this is only exposed a two-tiered justice system that many Americans fear. You have a justice system that hunts Republicans while protecting Democrats.

"One of the most compelling pieces of evidence towards this fact is special counsel [Robert] Hur's report that said that absolutely, without any question, Joe Biden mishandled classified sensitive material.

"At the same time, you have courts actually targeting and running after Republicans, not just, however, the former president, but whether it's pro-life activists or folks showing up at school board meetings, being referred to by this Department of Justice as domestic terrorists. We have a two-tiered justice system that is being exposed."

