Tags: monica de la cruz | ukraine | border | senate

Rep. De La Cruz to Newsmax: Senate Dropping Ball on Border Security

By    |   Friday, 16 February 2024 08:04 PM EST

Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Friday the Democrat-led Senate needs to start doing its job regarding the immigration crisis and take up the Secure the Border Act the House passed in May that delivered comprehensive measures for border security.

"It's the Senate that has failed to put in real policy that we know works," De La Cruz told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "Real policy means ending the catch-and-release program and keeping the Remain in Mexico policy. We know that works.

"It's in HR 2, the Secure the Border Act. But what the Senate does is they just send us over something that is going to not stop the problem, but just throw money at the problem. We don't need more money. What we need is policy that works."

The Senate originally reached a bipartisan deal on border security that was tied to $60 billion in aid to Ukraine, as well as billions in aid to Israel and Taiwan. Republicans, though, said the deal could allow up to 1.8 million illegal migrants into the country a year, and that much of the money would be spent on processing and releasing migrants into the country. The deal never made it to the Senate floor and was replaced by a $95.34 billion aid package to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

"It's very frustrating for American citizens. It's frustrating for me as a freshman legislator myself to see what American people are asking — to secure the border — and the Senate just sits on bills," De La Cruz said.

"Look, the Ukraine people, we wish them well and we want them to be able to keep their country safe [and] away from Russia. But Americans want to secure [their] own border, and they just can't see sending billions of dollars to Ukraine while we have a wide-open border where we know that there are terrorists crossing our border — over 160 that have already been caught that are on the terror watchlist.

"It's just unacceptable. The Senate needs to start doing their job."
 

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


