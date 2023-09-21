Sen. Scott Raises $1M Ahead of Next GOP Debate

GOP White House hopeful Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina amassed a staggering $1 million in campaign contributions within the last 24 hours, a Scott campaign spokesperson told The Hill.

This fundraising feat occurred during Sen. Scott's speaking engagements in New York City and Charleston, South Carolina.

In the statement, Scott spokesperson Matt Gorman said, "Tim looks forward to being back on the debate stage to draw the serious policy distinctions between the candidates.

"Whether it be the economy, parental rights, or his vision for the country, Tim is prepared to have a conversation with voters, be the adult in the room, and demonstrate why he is the strongest candidate to beat Joe Biden," he added.

The fundraising figures present a potential surge in momentum for Sen. Scott, who has found himself lagging behind several of his fellow competitors in national polling data.

His performance in polling data emanating from Iowa has been more promising. Iowa holds significant importance as a pivotal state that can make or break the prospects of many presidential candidates.

The fundraising windfall emerges less than a week ahead of the second Republican debate, scheduled to take place in Simi Valley, California. This debate is widely perceived as a pivotal opportunity for the GOP presidential aspirants to position themselves as the alternative to former President Donald Trump, currently the front-runner by a wide margin.

Trump has opted to forgo participation in the second debate, instead choosing to address an audience of current and former union workers in Detroit, concurrently coinciding with a significant autoworkers strike.

Despite the concerted efforts of all contenders, none have managed to surpass Trump's dominance in the polling arena. While political strategists assert that ample time remains before the Iowa caucuses in January, the matter of when and how swiftly the field will contract in the lead-up to this crucial event remains an open question.