Sen. Tim Scott: Trump 'Overqualified' for VP Slot

Over the weekend, Donald Trump suggested rival Tim Scott may have a role in a second Trump administration, perhaps as vice president. The senator responded, saying the former president is "overqualified" for the job of vice president in a Scott administration.

"I think [Trump] is overqualified to be my vice president," Scott told Fox News in New Hampshire Tuesday. "I will simply say the former president is a good guy, and we get along very well. At the end of the day, I am running because I believe America can do for anyone what she has done for me."

When Trump was interviewed on the network Sunday, he was asked if Scott, who is part of a field challenging him for the GOP 2024 nomination, might have a place in his administration or a vice presidential pick. Trump signaled there may be a role for him down the line.

"I think he's a very good guy. And we did opportunity zones together. It's never been talked about. It's one of the most successful economic development things ever done in this country,” Trump said in an interview Sunday. "And Tim is very good. I mean, I could see Tim doing something with the administration, but he's in right now campaigning ... but Tim is a talented guy, and you have other very talented people."

Trump is way ahead in the Republican primary race, leading Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 50.8% to 21.2%; Scott is currently polling at just 3%, according to the political polling website FiveThirtyEight.

Politico reported Tuesday that Trump, DeSantis, Scott, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, are just one national poll placing away from qualifying for the first scheduled Republican National Committee primary debate in Milwaukee next month.

In addition to hitting 1% support in a group of national polls, the candidates also must reach a fundraising benchmark of 40,000 unique donors, including 200 each from 20 different states, the report said.

Former Vice President Mike Pence said this week that he is confident he will also reach the thresholds to go on the debate stage.

"We will qualify. Getting 40,000 donors in just a few short weeks is a challenge," Politico reported Pence telling Fox News Tuesday. "We're not offering gift cards, not offering kickbacks or tickets to soccer games, just traveling."