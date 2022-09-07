Accused of Threatening Member of Congress, Man Faces Federal Charge

The Department of Justice revealed it would charge a Maryland man accused of threatening to kill, on a government computer via email, a member of Congress.

According to Axios, the Justice Department has charged 39-year-old Justin Kuchta with interstate communication containing a threat to injure. If Kuchta is found guilty, he could face up to five years in prison.

Neither the criminal complaint nor the Justice Department has named the lawmaker.

But the criminal complaint alleges that Kuchta, while responding to an email invitation sent by the member of a congressional office in Texas on July 18, said he would kill the member at the event.

"Thank you for the address!!!" Kutcha's alleged July 18 email response reads. "I'm coming to murder all of you Satanist [expletive]!!! Especially the chuckle-[expletive] Zodiak [sic] Killer [Member of Congress 1]!! That fat fake [expletive] will be the first on the gallows!! SEE ALL OF YOU [expletive] REALLY SOON!!! With my fresh militia and weapons!!! Thanks for the info [expletive]!!!"

The complaint states that Kutcha also sent another email on July 22: "WE ARE COMING FOR CHUCKLE [expletive] ZODIAK [sic] KILLER [member of Congress]!!! THANKS FOR THE ADDRESS AND INVITE, SEE YOU ALL SOON ENOUGH!!!"

After the emails were sent, one of the congressional member's staff notified Capitol Police, who then traced Kuchta's IP address to a Maryland virtual private network and a computer assigned to Kuchta, an Annapolis resident.

Initially, Kuchta denied sending the messages, but after being told it was a federal crime to lie to a federal law enforcement officer, he said he sent the July 18 email.