Threats Made Against WH Press Secretary Leavitt on X

Multiple threats targeting White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt were posted Friday on the social media platform X.

In one post, the account @dimitri21315432 threatened to "hunt you down and kill you."

Newsmax reached out to the White House and Leavitt for comment.

One threat came in a reply to Leavitt's post saying, "The media smeared an ICE agent who properly defended himself from being run over," which she posted after the agent gunned down a female protester in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

"Kill yourself, before i catch you," that post aimed at Leavitt began before threatening to slice her face and stab her in her eyes.

The second threat came in response to another Leavitt post urging The New York Times to update its reporting on the ICE agent's self-defense claims after the fatal Minneapolis shooting.

"I will hunt you down and kill you. And i know SS tactics," read that post from @dimitri21315432.

The threats come more than a week after a federal judge in Virginia ordered the detention of a McLean, Virginia, man accused of threatening to kill Ric Grenell, a senior presidential envoy, longtime ally of President Donald Trump, and the current president of the Trump-Kennedy Center.

Prosecutors allege Scott Allen Bolger sent threatening messages Dec. 23 using Google Voice, a service that lets users send text messages from phone numbers not tied to their primary devices.

According to court documents, the messages included a threat to kill a federal employee.