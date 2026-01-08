Report: Slain Minneapolis Woman Active With Anti-ICE Group

The woman who was fatally shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent on Wednesday after she allegedly tried to strike him with her vehicle was described as an anti-ICE "warrior" and was part of a group of activists who worked to "document and resist" the federal immigration crackdown in Minnesota.

Renee Nicole Good, 37, who moved to Minneapolis last year, became involved with anti-ICE activists through her 6-year-old son's charter school, which boasts that it puts "social justice first" and involves children "in political and social activism," the New York Post reported Thursday, citing multiple local sources.

"She was a warrior. She died doing what was right," Leesa, whose child attends the same school, Southside Family Charter, told the Post at a growing vigil where Good was killed Wednesday.

Good and her wife, Rebecca, 40, were raising the child together and sent him to Southside Family Charter, a K-5 academy opened in 1972 that states on its website its mission is "engaging children in critical thinking and problem solving" and "involving children in political and social activism."

It was through her involvement in the school community that Good became active with "ICE Watch," a loose coalition of activists dedicated to disrupting ICE operations, the Post reported. Minneapolis is a sanctuary city for illegal aliens.

Similar coalitions have emerged across the country, with activists using phone apps, whistles, and car horns to warn neighborhoods when ICE shows up. ICE Watch activists can also turn confrontational, with numerous instances of activists ramming agents with their cars, according to the Post.

"[Renee Good] was trained against these ICE agents — what to do, what not to do, it's a very thorough training," Leesa told the Post. "To listen to commands, to know your rights, to whistle when you see an ICE agent.

"I know she was doing the right thing. I watched the video plenty of times, but I also know in my heart the woman she was, she was doing everything right."

Good was shot in the head and killed as she drove her SUV toward two immigration officers who were conducting an enforcement operation just south of the city's central business district.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday night that although any death was a "tragedy," the shooting was justified.

"Our officer followed his training, did exactly what he's been taught to do in that situation," Noem said at a news conference in Minneapolis.

Noem said Good had been blocking officers with her vehicle, harassing them throughout the day, and "attempted to run a law enforcement officer over" before she was shot.

"We'll let the FBI continue the investigation to get it resolved," Noem said, adding that the officer struck by the vehicle was taken to a hospital and later released.

Hennepin County worker Kristin Peter, 30, who also was at the vigil, told the Post that Good was on the same ICE Watch team as one of her co-workers and that she was attending a meeting of the group Thursday night.

"They were on the same team, they would eat meals together," she said as she waved a lit bundle of sage at the memorial site.

The Goods had no love lost for President Donald Trump, leaving their Kansas City, Missouri, neighborhood for Canada after the 2024 election with plans to leave the country permanently, according to the Post. They lived in Canada for a few months before settling in Minneapolis, a former neighbor told KMBC-TV. Renee Good had two other children from a previous marriage who were not living with her and her wife.

Rebecca Good, who was confronting ICE agents outside the SUV at the time of the shooting, was filmed sobbing "it's my fault" after the shots rang out and she realized Renee had been struck, according to the Post.

"I made her come down here, it's my fault," she said, her face covered in blood after rushing to her partner's aid. "They shot her in the head. I have a 6-year-old in school."