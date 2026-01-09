Video: 'Drive Baby, Drive' Before ICE Shooting

A woman believed to be the wife of Renee Good, who was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minnesota Wednesday appeared to urge Good to "drive, baby, drive" just moments before the fatal shooting, according to video of the incident.

New cellphone video obtained by Alpha News shows a tense, fast-moving confrontation Wednesday in Minneapolis that ended with ICE agent Jonathan Ross firing his weapon after officials say he was struck by a vehicle.

Alpha News posted that it obtained footage showing the perspective of the federal agent at the center of the shooting.

The video, filmed on Ross' phone, captured the moments leading up to the gunfire and is now fueling a growing national debate over whether the agent acted in self-defense and whether local Democrat officials are misleading the public about what happened.

The footage shows Good behind the wheel of a plum-colored Honda Pilot while the woman believed to be her wife, Rebecca Good, stands outside in the street, taunting agents as police whistles and sirens blare in the background.

Renee Good appears calm at first, telling Ross, "That's fine dude, I'm not mad at you."

But the other woman appears to escalate the situation, repeatedly antagonizing the agent and asserting they are U.S. citizens.

"It's OK, we don't change our [license] plates every morning, just so you know," the woman says in the video, according to the New York Post.

"It'll be the same plate when you talk to us later, that's fine, U.S. citizens."

She then taunts Ross again: "You wanna come at us? I say go get yourself some lunch, big boy. Go ahead," she said, while filming on her own phone.

The situation rapidly deteriorates when the woman attempts to return to the passenger side of the SUV.

An agent can be heard yelling, "Get out of the f---ing car," and Renee reverses.

Seconds later, she accelerated forward, and the Post reported that she clipped Ross with the vehicle — prompting him to open fire.

The Trump administration has defended Ross, describing the shooting as self-defense.

But local officials in Minneapolis have disputed that claim and called the shooting a "murder."

Rebecca Good, in a statement Friday claimed the couple was in the area to support neighbors.

The video evidence is shaping the narrative in real time and raising uncomfortable questions for local Democrats who immediately blamed the agent.

For many conservatives, the incident underscores a broader reality: federal officers enforcing immigration law are increasingly confronting hostility on the street, then facing political attacks afterward, even when video appears to show a rapidly unfolding and dangerous situation.