Trump: Rep. Massie Turned Liberal Because of His Wife

President Donald Trump on Monday used his Truth Social account to launch a personal attack on Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., blaming the congressman's wife for Massie's ongoing opposition to the president.

"People are saying that Thomas Massie became a Liberal because his new wife, blessed be their marriage, is supposedly a Radical Left 'flamethrower,'" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

"This new union all went so fast that maybe he didn't know what he was getting into but, nevertheless, he is an absolutely terrible and unreliable 'Republican' — Perhaps a RINO, or maybe even worse," he added, using a term meaning "Republican in name only."

Massie married Carolyn Moffa, a former staffer for Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., in 2025.

His first wife, Rhonda Howard, died in 2024. The couple had been together for more than 30 years and had four children.

Massie, who is facing a primary from Ed Gallrein, a Trump-backed challenger, dismissed Trump's attacks.

"So now he's attacking my wife who voted for him three times," Massie wrote on social media.

"Maybe someone told him she's actually the one who suggested I ask [Attorney General] Pam Bondi in person at a dinner when we would get Phase 2 of the Epstein files," he added.

"Bondi said there were no more files. As they say, the rest is history," Massie concluded.

Massie and Trump have been feuding for much of Trump's second term.

Massie, along with Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., filed a discharge petition that led to a vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Trump signed into law.

The law requires the Justice Department to make public unclassified records in its possession related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, while allowing the department to withhold or redact certain material under existing legal protections.

Those exemptions include information that could identify victims, material protected by grand jury secrecy, and records whose disclosure could interfere with ongoing investigations or prosecutions.

Massie also voted against the One Big Beautiful Bill Act backed by Trump.

Trump's political operation has poured millions into defeating Massie in a primary in May.

Last month, Massie attacked Trump for not seeking congressional authorization for the strike that resulted in the arrest of Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro and said Trump consulted with oil companies rather than briefing Congress.

"Wake up MAGA," Massie wrote in a post on X.

"VENEZUELA is not about drugs; it's about OIL and REGIME CHANGE. This is not what we voted for."

Trump concluded his Truth Social post by expressing his support for Gallrein.

"He is a HIGH QUALITY individual, and there is no Candidate for Congress that could be better," Trump wrote.

"He is running because he realizes Thomas Massie has been totally disloyal to the President of the United States, and the Republican Party," he added.

"He never votes for us; he always goes with the Democrats," Trump continued.

"Thomas Massie is a Complete and Total Disaster, we must make sure he loses, BIG."

Gallrein has raised more than $1.5 million for his primary challenge, while Massie's last campaign filing showed him with more than $2 million cash on hand.