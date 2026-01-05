GOP Rival Hits Rep. Massie After Venezuela Criticism

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., is facing new attacks from his Republican primary rival after criticizing the U.S. operation in Venezuela.

In posts on social media over the weekend, Massie attacked President Donald Trump for not seeking congressional authorization for the strike that resulted in the arrest of Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro and said Trump consulted with oil companies rather than briefing Congress.

"Wake up MAGA," Massie wrote in a post on X.

"VENEZUELA is not about drugs; it's about OIL and REGIME CHANGE. This is not what we voted for."

Massie has broken with Republican leaders on major legislation, putting him at odds with Trump since the start of his second term.

He filed a discharge petition that helped force the release of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a move Trump opposed, and voted against the "Big Beautiful Bill" backed by Trump.

Trump's political operation has poured millions into defeating Massie in a primary in May.

Ed Gallrein, who is challenging Massie in the Republican primary, criticized his opponent.

"Instead of standing with America's military and the men and women who put their lives on the line to protect this country, Massie chose to side with Democrats and the Squad — criticizing our armed forces while excusing criminals, tolerating the intolerable, and defending the indefensible," Gallrein posted Sunday on X.

"That is not leadership, and it is not what the people of this district expect from a Republican."

Gallrein is a former Navy SEAL who was involved in the operation that led to the arrest of Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega in 1990.

"I was there for Operation Just Cause when we took down Noriega," Gallrein posted on X after the operation in Venezuela.

"What we saw this morning was Just Cause 2.0 — a precision mission against an indicted narco-trafficker posing as a head of state. Reagan-style leadership by President Trump."

A day before the Venezuela raid, Massie criticized Trump for threatening possible action against Iran if its government violently suppressed protesters.

"We have problems at home and shouldn't be wasting military resources on international affairs," Massie wrote.

Gallrein has raised more than $1.5 million for his primary challenge, while Massie's last campaign filing showed him with more than $2 million cash on hand.