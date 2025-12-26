Massie Fundraises off Trump Epstein Post

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., made the most of President Donald Trump's trashing him in a post on Truth Social on Christmas Day.

"Imagine celebrating a blessed Christmas with your family... suddenly phones alert everyone to the most powerful man in the world attacking you ... for fulfilling his campaign promise to help victims," Massie wrote Friday.

Massie then provided a link to donate to his congressional campaign, later saying he raised $2,700 from 43 people in two hours.

On Christmas, Trump ripped Massie as part of a post he made addressing those associated with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his Island, attended his parties, and thought he was the greatest guy on earth, only to 'drop him like a dog' when things got too HOT, falsely claimed they had nothing to do with him, didn't know him, said he was a disgusting person, and then blame, of course, President Donald J. Trump, who was actually the only one who did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so," Trump wrote in a scathing Truth Social post.

Massie, along with Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., filed a discharge petition that led to a vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act signed into law by Trump.

The law directs the Justice Department to release unclassified documents and records in its possession relating to the New York financier while letting the department withhold limited categories of information, including victims' personal information and material that could jeopardize an active federal investigation.

Trump called Massie a "lowlife."

"When their names get brought out in the ongoing Radical Left Witch Hunt (plus one lowlife 'Republican,' Massie!), and it is revealed that they are Democrats all, there will be a lot of explaining to do, much like there was when it was made public that the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax was a fictitious story – a total Scam – and had nothing to do with 'TRUMP,'" Trump's post continued.

The Kentucky congressman has been criticizing the Justice Department over its slow rollout of the Epstein files.

On Wednesday, the Justice Department said it may need a "few more weeks" to release all its records on Epstein after suddenly discovering more than a million potentially relevant documents, further delaying compliance with last Friday's congressionally mandated deadline.

The announcement came amid increasing scrutiny on the Justice Department's staggered release of Epstein-related records, including from Epstein victims and members of Congress.

"DOJ did break the law by making illegal redactions and by missing the deadline," Massie wrote on social media.

Massie said he will hold Attorney General Pam Bondi in contempt of Congress if the Epstein files are not released in a timely manner.