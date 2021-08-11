Texas State Democratic Senator Vows to Filibuster Election Reform Bill

While Texas state Democrats might finally be returning to GOP Gov. Greg Abbott's latest special session to pass legislation, they are not going to make passing election reform laws easy.

Texas state Democratic Sen. Carol Alvarado tweeted her vow to filibuster Texas' Senate Bill 1, and she told The Texas Tribune she intends to invoke a "tool in our box that is a Senate tradition."

"I'm using what I have at my disposal in the Senate," Alvarado told the Tribune, acknowledging that she can only delay the passage of election reform legislation. "The filibuster isn't going to stop it, but a filibuster is also used to put the brakes on an issue — to call attention to what is at stake — and that is what I am doing."

Under Texas Senate rules, Alvarado will have to stand on the floor without leaning on her desk or chair and speak continuously. Republicans can challenge her filibuster if she strays off topic by making calls for a Senate "point of order," according to the report.

Democrats nationwide have panned Republican attempts at codifying election laws that were after the past presidential election, which saw mass mail-in balloting, ballot drop boxes disproportionately deployed in heavily Democratic districts, and unrestricted drive-thru voting sites amid COVID-19 safety precautions.

"We're talking about easy to vote, hard to cheat, and that's what this bill is about," Texas state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, who wrote the proposed election integrity legislation, told the Tribune. "It cracks down on those vote harvesters, those paid political operatives who try to coerce voters, who try to mislead voters, who try to get in between the voter and her ballot. We will not have that in Texas."